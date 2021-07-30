JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of DG stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €90.51 ($106.48). The stock had a trading volume of 746,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €92.23. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

