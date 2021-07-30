JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.69.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,599.92 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,457.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

