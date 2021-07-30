JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

