JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
BTI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
