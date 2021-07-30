JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

