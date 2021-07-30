JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

