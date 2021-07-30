JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 132,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

