JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.41

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.41 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 125.40 ($1.64). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 947,613 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.41.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

