JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,173,234 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73.

