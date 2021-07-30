Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

Moderna stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.60. 11,299,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,205,508. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $362.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 283.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $164,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

