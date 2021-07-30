Kadena (KDA) Reaches One Day Volume of $517,539.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Kadena has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $42.53 million and $517,539.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,531,754 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

