Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,600 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of KHOTF opened at $4.65 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57.

A number of analysts have commented on KHOTF shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Monday.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

