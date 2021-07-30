Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $4,133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $946,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

