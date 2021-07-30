KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621,931 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 837.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

