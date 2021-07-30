KARMA (KARMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,995.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 90% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $1,995.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005727 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00073911 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.