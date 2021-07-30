Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.66% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 307,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

KPTI opened at $8.37 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $628.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

