KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBCSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

