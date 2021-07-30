Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.54% of Kearny Financial worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,662,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 176,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.