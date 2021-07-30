Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 295,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

