Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.77. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,414 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

