Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.77. Kelly Services shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,414 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.94.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
