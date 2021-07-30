KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.22 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

