KeyCorp Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $43.44 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.