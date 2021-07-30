KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

