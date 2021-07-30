KeyCorp Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $45.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 88,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,164. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

