KeyCorp Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $107.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ITGR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.57. Integer has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

