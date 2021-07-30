KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 3% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

