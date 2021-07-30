Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Up 87.1% in July

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 293,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $463.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

KBAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

