Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 91.9% in July

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.