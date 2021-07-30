Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 9,534,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895,047. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

