Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $9.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) received a $9.50 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. 212,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932,156. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 65,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 193,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

