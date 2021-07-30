Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.56. 416,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,326,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 446,331 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,255,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

