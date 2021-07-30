Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 610,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

