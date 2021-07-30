Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KIGRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. HSBC cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.