KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $338.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.