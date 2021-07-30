KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.94.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $338.74 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.