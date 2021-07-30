KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $389.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $389.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

KLAC stock traded up $26.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

