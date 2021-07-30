KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

KLA stock traded up $26.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.36. 68,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

