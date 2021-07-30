Kleros (PNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $87.76 million and $2.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00236592 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

