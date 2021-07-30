Klimatas Hits Market Cap of $13,219.64 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 63.2% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,219.64 and $1,832.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

