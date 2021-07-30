KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Up 4.4%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 5,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

