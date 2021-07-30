KoHo Chain (KHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,705.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $31,705.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KoHo Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.