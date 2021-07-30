Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBEVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 76,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,753. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.
About Koios Beverage
