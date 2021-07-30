Koppers (KOP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 4.350-4.600 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOP opened at $31.03 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

