Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Korn Ferry worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $68.88 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

