Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $808,045.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

