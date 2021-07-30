Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in July

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,777,400 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 6,546,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.4 days.

KUASF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kuaishou Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

