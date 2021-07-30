L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 1,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCAA)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

