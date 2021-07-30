L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 30th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LBGUF opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

