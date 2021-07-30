L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

