Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 588,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,507,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,593,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Labor Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.