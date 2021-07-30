Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.16.

Shares of LH stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $296.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.48. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.